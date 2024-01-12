Open Extended Reactions

The 2023-24 NFL regular season was full of surprises, twists and turns from beginning to end.

Now that the playoff contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders, there's plenty to look back on.

From the best play that didn't count to the angriest running style and more, here are some superlatives from the regular season.

Biggest troll

Las Vegas Raiders

Virtual postgame barbs have become a weekly exchange in the NFL that are often heightened by holidays, division rivalries or history between the opponents.

The Raiders combined all of those characteristics in their troll after a 20-14 Christmas Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team account shared a postgame graphic depicting their mascot hanging a red, arrowhead-shaped ornament that read "Taylor's Boyfriend's Team" on a Christmas tree. It was a reference to the relationship between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but it wasn't the image's only jab at a foe.

Ornaments illustrating teams Las Vegas defeated this season, namely the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are also featured on the tree.

Most fashionable

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns

Owusu-Koramoah, a third-year linebacker, paid homage to his Ghanaian heritage by donning traditional attire to Browns games this season.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, he explained the inspiration for his pregame ensembles.

"I think it started with the power to define what I wanted to be perceived as," Owusu-Koramoah said. "I got the baggy swag too now but also I wanted [people] to understand that I am an African-centered brother. I am a brother who does answer the tradition of my fathers, my forefathers and that is very important to me."

Best touchdown pass by a non-QB

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

The Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills contained one of the season's best plays that didn't count.

Down by three points with 1:25 remaining, Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce on second-and-ten with a 25-yard pass. The star tight end, surrounded by three Buffalo defenders, tossed a lateral pass to Kadarius Toney, who made a 24-yard trot to the end zone.

But Kelce's perfect spiral was all for naught due to an offside penalty on Toney that nullified the touchdown.

Play was called back but can't believe Kelce tried this 😮



📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/LREwwhaQ1N — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023

Emergency position star

Dare Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale is typically behind Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce on Houston's depth chart as the team's third-string running back, but his duties quickly increased after halftime of the Texans' Week 9 tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn suffered a quad injury in the second quarter, leading Ogunbowale to step in as his replacement.

With a successful 29-yard, fourth-quarter field goal attempt, Ogunbowale became the first non-kicking specialist to make a field goal in a regular-season game since wide receiver Wes Welker did it for the Miami Dolphins in 2004.

The Texans went on to win, 39-37.

What is even happening in this game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Ynjfmplt1 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

Top throwbacks

Tennessee Titans, "Luv Ya Blue"/ Philadelphia Eagles, "kelly green"

A couple of beloved vintage looks returned to the gridiron this season, thanks to a new league rule allowing alternate helmets to be worn with throwback uniforms.

The Titans' retro combination paid homage to the 1981-1998 Oilers, who played in Houston before the franchise relocated to Tennessee. They sported the "Luv Ya Blue" threads for their Week 15 matchup against the Texans.

Philly's alternate uniform was memorably worn by franchise legends such as Reggie White and Randall Cunningham. In Week 7, the Eagles reintroduced their kelly green throwbacks against the Dolphins.

Most innovative trash talker

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf, who has totaled $98,033 worth of fines in his career for excessive celebration or unsportsmanlike conduct in seven separate instances, opted for a nonverbal method to express his thoughts during games this season.

The Seahawks receiver's usage of American Sign Language first caught the internet's attention in Week 11.

After hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith, Metcalf directed a message to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who wears No. 44, by signing "44 is my son."

Best celebrations

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

As a team, the Dolphins had some of the NFL's most memorable celebrations this season and unsurprisingly, they were usually led by the team's star receiver.

In the second game of the season, Hill reached the end zone via a two-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa. Hill celebrated the score by referencing a move popularized by Chris Brown's character in the 2007 film "Stomp the Yard."

Angriest runner

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs

Pacheco's unique running style has a tendency to start conversations online when his plays go viral.

"He's got a little Tasmanian devil on his step," Kelce said of his teammate on his "New Heights" podcast.

The running back, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, discussed his signature style ahead of the season.

"You know, it's the love of the game. I love competing," Pacheco told Sports Illustrated. "I love the competition that's in the NFL. And for myself in the room, the running back room, I have great people around me, great competition. You've got to love waking up ready to work and being in a great environment in Chiefs Kingdom. It's a great feeling."