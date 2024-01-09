Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Arthur Blank said it was not just one factor -- not one thing or game or moment which made him decide to fire Arthur Smith late Sunday night.

But during a press conference lasting more than 90 minutes on Monday hitting on a wide variety of topics, Blank continued to come back to one thing: that Smith failed to deliver on a vision of success and hope for the Atlanta Falcons for the 2023 season after two years spent rebuilding.

"The gap between achieving and underachieving was much bigger than what I anticipated this year," Blank said. "In a variety of ways."

Smith finished 7-10 in his third season with the Falcons, underachieving too much for the liking of his now ex-boss. It was the same record -- and coincidentally, holding the same draft pick -- as his first two seasons as the Falcons' head coach.

The difference was this year Atlanta was no longer digging out of a significant salary cap hole. They had multiple years of their own players and significant money they spent on free agents. And in Blank's eyes, it wasn't enough to stick with Smith.

Blank referenced the team's record against teams with losing records in 2023, which Blank called "abysmal, honestly." The Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings -- all teams which, like Atlanta, lost at least 10 games.

The Falcons owner added that he was at peace with the decision to fire Smith, who went 21-30 in his three years in Atlanta.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay commended Smith for being a good collaborator as a coach and providing "vision" to the scouting department, but said the decision was made after assessing whether or not the team was being too patient in trying to compete for a championship and making good on a commitment to the fans and players to put them in the best position to win titles.

"In this case, we felt like the change was necessary," McKay said. "To make sure that we compete in '24 at the highest level."

Blank and McKay said this while making explicitly clear Smith never lost the locker room -- something Smith's players echoed multiple times over the last three weeks of the season and again Monday during locker room cleanout.

Most of Atlanta's players found out about Smith's firing by social media soon after it was announced just after midnight Monday. This came following an hours-long meeting late Sunday night between Smith, McKay and Blank where they discussed the direction and progress of the franchise.

After that meeting, Blank and McKay decided to make a change.

"It's hard to say goodbye to him but we talked and our paths will cross again," linebacker Nate Landman told ESPN on Monday. "He's a brilliant coach and he'll be a head coach again somewhere. Nothing but love and respect for Art."

In three seasons as Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith put together a record of 21 wins and 30 losses. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Landman said Smith was "popular in this locker room." After being fired, Smith returned to the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, to have a final meeting with the players Monday morning so he could thank them personally for what they had done for him and meant to him.

Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot brought in the vast majority of players on this season's roster after taking over a salary-cap strapped situation upon their hiring in January, 2021 -- a situation McKay described as one with "serious challenges."

At the time, they declined to call what Smith and Fontenot navigated a rebuild, but on Monday, McKay admitted it was -- and Smith and Fontenot spent the next two off-seasons jettisoning contracts and essentially resetting the Falcons' salary cap situation.

"You don't want to say it's a rebuild because you want to win," McKay said. "And you're trying to win. But there was a lot of rebuilding going on for Arthur and Terry."

Fontenot was not present at the press conference as Blank and McKay, who will be leading the coaching search, took all the questions. Blank said Monday that Fontenot is still Atlanta's general manager and "will be heavily involved in the process" of finding a new head coach.

McKay and Blank said Fontenot was not present because he and his team are going through candidates and research on prospective candidates while also handling the personal personnel fallout and questions from Smith's firing for the coaches still on staff.

Blank went on to praise the roster Fontenot -- and Smith -- put together as they had worked in a 50-50 split dynamic throughout their three seasons together. It's a structure McKay said could remain "the intended structure," depending on who Atlanta hires as its next head coach.

McKay said Fontenot will play "a central part" in the hiring process and then they'll decide on how exactly they'll divvy up responsibilities. The way the structure works at the moment, both the general manager and head coach report to McKay, who then reports to Blank.

As Atlanta starts its hiring process, the Falcons said they will announce potential candidates after they finish interviewing them. As those interviews begin, Atlanta will have to answer the question which plagued the Falcons throughout Smith's tenure: what to do at quarterback.

Atlanta has Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder on the roster for 2024 and the No. 8 pick in this year's draft. With no definitive starter, the team is hoping coaching candidates will be attracted by the chance to select a new starting quarterback could be attractive, with Blank recognizing that "having the right quarterback in the NFL is a really big deal."

"It's an opportunity to kind of pick their own partner if you will," Blank said. "Their own spouse if you will. Who they can grow with, who they can select or however we acquire them, whether we acquire their rights, draft, free agency, whatever it may be."

Smith, 41, had four different starting quarterbacks in three seasons: Matt Ryan in 2021, Marcus Mariota and Ridder in 2022 and Ridder and Heinicke this past season. The Falcons also had a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, which Blank called a "collaborative decision." That, in part, lead to trading Ryan to Indianapolis and Atlanta signing Marcus Mariota in March, 2022.

Blank also said he believes Atlanta made the right decision not pursuing Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson last offseason because of the team's cap issues and how they wanted to build the roster, while adding "you can debate whether or not he would have really been available" since the Ravens could have matched any potential offer to the Pro Bowl quarterback.