Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury, coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday.

Tomlin also announced that Mason Rudolph would continue to start at quarterback for Sunday's playoff game. The Steelers have won three straight games since inserting Rudolph as the starter.

Tomlin said the Steelers would "keep riding the hot hand and not disrupt the apple cart."

Watt sustained his knee injury in last Saturday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The team has not revealed the specific nature of Watt's injury. Retired pass-rusher J.J. Watt announced Sunday on social media that his brother has a Grade 2 MCL sprain and needed a "couple weeks of rest/recovery."

T.J. Watt led the NFL this season with 19 sacks.

On Saturday, rookie Nick Herbig and Markus Golden stepped up to fill in for Watt, and Golden got a sack of quarterback Tyler Huntley to force the Ravens to settle for a field goal on their final drive.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.