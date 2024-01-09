Open Extended Reactions

The Tennessee Titans fired coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released the following statement Tuesday:

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach. As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner."

Vrabel's firing comes a year after the Titans made a change at general manager, hiring Ran Carthon.

Titans under Mike Vrabel Mike Vrabel led the Titans to four straight winning seasons when he became head coach, but Tennessee finished under .500 each of the past two seasons. 2018-21 2022-23 Playoff app. 3 0 Win pct. .631 .382 PPG 25.0 17.7 TO diff. +13 -9 -- ESPN Stats & Information

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff," Strunk said.

Vrabel, 48, led Tennessee to four consecutive winning seasons after arriving in 2018, but the Titans have experienced back-to-back frustrating seasons, finishing multiple games under .500 both times.

The Titans finished 6-11 this season.

"I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organization. Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships. While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape. Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history. I'm excited for the weeks and months ahead. We will meet the moment," Strunk said in her statement.

The Titans selected quarterback Will Levis in the second round in last year's draft, and he started nine games. The Titans hold the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft.

Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who will be a free agent in March, told The Athletic he was stunned by Vrabel's firing.

"Wow. Wow. I'm shocked. Coach Vrabel is a leader of men. He is a great coach and teacher. I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it," he said.

Vrabel guided Tennessee to back-to-back AFC South championships in 2020 and 2021, and the Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021, the same year Vrabel was named NFL Coach of the Year.

Vrabel finishes his Titans tenure with a 54-45 record. He was 2-3 in the postseason, including in 2019 when he led Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game.