What does Mike Vrabel's firing mean for the Titans, Patriots?

The Tennessee Titans moved on from coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, marking the end of a six-year run.

Vrabel had winning records in his first four seasons and started 7-3 in his fifth before the wheels came off in Nashville. The Titans lost their final seven games and missed the playoffs for the first time since Vrabel's first season in Tennessee in 2018. That losing streak would carry over to this season before the Tennessee (6-11) finally snapped it in Week 2.

Still, Vrabel lost six of his last 18 games, and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk felt like it was time to make a move two days after the season ended.

"As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff," Strunk said in a statement.

Vrabel becomes the sixth coach to be fired this season.

As the 48-year-old Vrabel ends his tenure with the Titans with a 54-45 record, ESPN experts weighed in on what the move means for Vrabel, the Titans and the NFL.

Why make this move now?

The Titans are coming off a second consecutive down season, and there was a lot of talk around the team in recent weeks that there would be postseason meetings about the direction of the franchise. It also seemed clear that Vrabel and first-year general manager Ran Carthon weren't on the same page about everything. I'm not sure it's as simple as "one of them had to go," but Amy Adams Strunk's statement made it clear that a big part of the reason for this move was to make sure the coach and GM are aligned going forward, and that she didn't think that would be the case if Vrabel stayed. So, knowing that, you make the move now so you can get going on your search. -- Dan Graziano

How desirable is this job? What are the roster issues a new coach would face?

This is, quite squarely, a middle-of-the-road job. It offers some upside but is clearly a rebuild with chances for Year 1 growing pains. The strength of the team is the defense, particularly the defensive line, but Tennessee could lose several key pieces to free agency, including end Denico Autry, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and corners Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton. The offense has been allergic to high-clip passing yardage, the offensive line needs a major overhaul and the receiver position hasn't been good enough for years. Just saying all of that out loud begs for an offensive-minded head coach to get strong consideration. Rookie quarterback Will Levis showed promise but largely overcame the freefall into the second round of the draft, but he needs more support around him, mainly the offensive line. At least the NFL is designed to rebuild quickly, and the Titans are projected to have over $85 million in cap space, according to Roster Management System, this year. A few prudent free agency moves, along with a productive draft, Tennessee can be on the upswing. And the new head coach can have a hand in the re-crafting of the roster, which will be attractive to some, if reasonable patience is promised. -- Jeremy Fowler

If it becomes vacant, should we expect Vrabel to be a candidate for the Patriots job?

Yes. Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this season. He has an affinity for the organization, and the organization has an affinity for him. And if you're thinking, "Well, no one from the Bill Belichick coaching tree has had success," you're right, but ... Vrabel didn't coach under Belichick. He played for him and started his NFL coaching career in Houston under Bill O'Brien. So that critique may not apply here. Vrabel is a very good head coach who I think will be a candidate in several places. And linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has been thought to be the Belichick successor for a while now and may get the job if Belichick leaves. But if it's not Mayo, then yes, I think Vrabel will be firmly in the mix there. -- Graziano

Who could the Titans be looking to replace Vrabel?

With Carthon involved in the hiring, he could lean on his experiences from San Francisco, where he served as a personnel executive from 2017 to 2022. Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik would make sense in that regard. He was with coach Kyle Shanahan for six seasons and is having success with Houston head coach Demeco Ryans, also a San Francisco disciple. Another intriguing name is Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, a top lieutenant for coach Mike McDaniel, who was a long-time Shanahan lieutenant. Could see someone from that mold. The Titans have made it clear that collaboration will be key, so they will target someone eager to align and work closely with Carthon. The defensive pool is a bit stronger, so Tennessee would be smart to evaluate some of the defensive coordinators such as Dan Quinn (Cowboys), Raheem Morris (Rams), Mike Macdonald (Ravens) and Steve Wilks (49ers), who also has the Shanahan tie. -- Fowler

What is the biggest draft need for whomever is hired?

Offensive tackle. After drafting Peter Skoronski in the first round in 2023 and moving him to guard, the Titans have a massive need at left tackle. They took 64 sacks this season, which tied for the fourth most. In the first round, it's very likely either Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State) or Joe Alt (Notre Dame) would be there at No. 7 overall for this rebuilding offense. -- Matt Miller