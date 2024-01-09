Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Dolphins are signing linebacker Justin Houston to their active roster, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Outside linebacker had become a position of need for the Dolphins, with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel all having suffered season-ending injuries since Week 12.

Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 112 career sacks and has still proved to be productive late in his career. The 34-year-old has recorded at least eight sacks in five of his past seven seasons. He had 0.5 sacks this season in seven games with the Carolina Panthers.

He will join a pass-rush rotation that includes Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah.

NFL Network first reported the Dolphins were adding Houston.

The Dolphins have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season as they prepare for an AFC wild-card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Mike McDaniel said the team will also be without starting middle linebacker Jerome Baker, who underwent wrist surgery Monday, as well as cornerback Xavien Howard, who injured his foot in Week 17.