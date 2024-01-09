Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who described the 2023 season as "the worst year of my life," shared his concerns with team officials and came away satisfied that the organization will try to address them.

"They've definitely let me vent, I guess you could say," Wilson said Tuesday during his weekly spot on "Bart & Hahn" on ESPN New York radio. "I'm appreciative of that. I know that isn't the case everywhere and that isn't the case often.

"They allow me to do that and they have insightful answers to all the things I ask, all of my worries, and it all comes with good answers from them. They have an open-door policy. We had our exit meetings this week. ... Even past that, we've had conversations. That's something I don't take for granted because the intentions are there to get this thing the way it should be."

Wilson, the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year, reached 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight year, but he was noticeably dejected Monday after another 7-10 finish by the Jets. He didn't mention offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett by name, but Wilson said the offense needs to make better in-game adjustments.

The Jets finished 31st in total yards and 29th in scoring in their first season under Hackett, who will return in 2024.

"I hear I had a good year. It's the worst year of my life, though," Wilson said. "That's the reality of it. What happened this season can't happen again."

Said general manager Joe Douglas, when told of Wilson's comments: "When I hear things like that, it just makes me say I have to do more to help this offense, that wideout room, that O-line. I need to do more."

The Jets will look for a No. 2 receiver to take pressure off Wilson, who was their only perimeter threat. The return of a healthy Aaron Rodgers also should be a big help.

Wilson on Tuesday said he "never doubted anyone's intent," expressing confidence that the problems will get fixed.

"Everyone is on the same mission," Wilson said.