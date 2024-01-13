Just because it's the NFL playoffs doesn't mean the uniform heat stops.
The Houston Texans are opting for a classic combination in their first playoff game since 2019. The Miami Dolphins will rock white threads with aqua pants against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go red.
Here are the Wild Card weekend uniforms for every NFL team:
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Super Wild Card threads. 🔥#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uhO0WzTNG1— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2024
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
only the best for our playoff threads 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PeUwshchsR— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light blue
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: Honolulu blue
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ixrNnG36wB— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 12, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: Liberty white
Pull up extra icy 🥶 pic.twitter.com/9hzZT8bOLm— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 10, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Blue/gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Worked all year for a Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/H1WcJ7DuM6— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2024
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Aqua
Playoff fit ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cm0Xkx5t2M— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 12, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Monday night's colors@UnibetUS | FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/f4NsEIQ3px— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 13, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
Wild Card Weekend in Buffalo❗️ #HereWeGo | @OurFordStore pic.twitter.com/M4G5lP4It9— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: Pewter
Time to #RaiseTheFlags in red ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g5n8UcyQBx— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2024