        <
        >

          NFL wild card playoff uniforms: Lions go blue

          The Detroit Lions will wear all blue for their first playoff home game since 1994. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 13, 2024, 04:50 PM ET

          Just because it's the NFL playoffs doesn't mean the uniform heat stops.

          The Houston Texans are opting for a classic combination in their first playoff game since 2019. The Miami Dolphins will rock white threads with aqua pants against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go red.

          Here are the Wild Card weekend uniforms for every NFL team:

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light blue

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: Honolulu blue

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: Liberty white

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Blue/gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Aqua

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Pewter