Just because it's the NFL playoffs doesn't mean the uniform heat stops.

The Houston Texans are opting for a classic combination in their first playoff game since 2019. The Miami Dolphins will rock white threads with aqua pants against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go red.

Here are the Wild Card weekend uniforms for every NFL team:

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Honolulu blue

Pants: Honolulu blue

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: Liberty white

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: Blue/gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Aqua

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: Pewter