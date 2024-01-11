Tedy Bruschi joins "Get Up" to talk about his former coach Bill Belichick's legacy with the New England Patriots. (2:19)

All good things must come to an end -- even historic 24-year runs. After 17 division titles, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl rings together, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots announced their mutual decision to part ways on Thursday.

Belichick's 24-season tenure in Foxborough was the fifth-longest of any head coach with one team. The prolific coach amassed 296 victories (including playoffs) during his time at the Patriots' helm.

While New England will be in the market for a new head coach for the first time in a quarter century, Belichick is expected to continue coaching elsewhere in the league. There are seven NFL teams that currently have head-coaching vacancies to fill.

"I'll always be a Patriot. ... At this time, we're gonna move on and I look forward and I'm excited for the future."



Bill Belichick on mutually agreeing to part ways with the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/qUywPBzAsc — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2024

From Julian Edelman to LeBron James, here's how the sports world reacted to the news of the arbiter of cut-off hoodies departing from the Patriots' sideline:

Greatest ever. Thank you for everything. Me, my family, my son. Shaping me into a football player and a man. Love you pic.twitter.com/6kuk5xALtd — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 11, 2024

You're the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me. pic.twitter.com/cuUBEaVZYN — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 11, 2024

Though brief, I won't forget the time under your professional tutelage Bill Belichick.



Brought me back in free agency. First to call me when getting out of the hospital both times this year. I consider it an honor.



2024 season I will prove you right.



Thank you legend. — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) January 11, 2024

You took a chance on me and it paid off for both of us. Forever grateful for that. Gonna be weird seein you in a different outfit but somebody gonna get them a great coach with the best brains in the game. Bitter sweet but all great things come to an end. Hats off to the goat. pic.twitter.com/Lwo2bJ9DUa — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 11, 2024

This is even more special for me now.



Coach BB I appreciate you for everything my dude. You been atop the game since I was 2.



This is surreal for me. I'm just grateful I was able to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity under another 🐐.



- 3 ❤️



Thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/5uHSXQXsQm — MWS (@MackWilSr) January 11, 2024

Coach Belichick is such a LEGEND!!!! 🫡 man — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2024

"Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England." pic.twitter.com/gF92egyWU9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024