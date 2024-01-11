Who are the longest-tenured head coaches in NFL history?

Open Extended Reactions

Entering this week, Bill Belichick was the longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL, while Pete Carroll was fourth on that list. Now, after both mutually parted ways with their longtime teams in the last 24 hours, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are searching for new leaders.

Belichick's dynastic run in New England comes to an end after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl rings. Interestingly, when he took over the Patriots job in 2000, he replaced Carroll.

Carroll had been Seattle's head coach for 14 seasons, leading the team to a championship in Super Bowl XLVIII and 10 postseason appearances.

Given this news, let's look back at the longest-tenured head coaches in NFL history.

1. Curly Lambeau, Packers: 29 seasons (1921-49)

Lambeau founded the Green Bay Packers in 1919 and played 10 seasons with the team before becoming a player-coach in 1929. That year, he led the Packers to the NFL championship (pre-Super Bowl) and then retired as a player. He continued coaching Green Bay for the next 20 years, winning five more NFL championships (in 1930, 1931, 1936, 1939 and 1944). Lambeau was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

1. Tom Landry, Cowboys: 29 seasons (1960-88)

Landry was the first coach of the Cowboys in 1960, and he would set an NFL record with 20-consecutive winning seasons during his tenure. Landry led Dallas to two Super Bowl wins, defeating the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 1966 and the UPI NFL Coach of the Year in 1975. Landry was an innovator, with the 4-3 defense among his creations. He was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

2. Don Shula, Dolphins: 26 seasons (1970-95)

From 1970 through 1995, Shula had a legendary run as head coach of the Dolphins. Shula led the Dolphins to a pair of championships (in Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl VIII). Miami had a perfect season in 1972, making Shula the only coach in NFL history to go undefeated. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 1964, 1967, 1968 and 1972. Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history, with 328 regular-season wins.

3. Bill Belichick, Patriots: 24 seasons (2000-23)

Belichick was hired by the New England Patriots on Jan. 27, 2000, and he was at the helm of their dynasty, leading the team to six Super Bowl victories (XXI, XXV, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII). Belichick ranks first among all NFL coaches in playoff wins with 31. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010, and he was the only active coach selected to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Belichick is just 26 wins away from surpassing Don Shula as the winningest regular-season coach of all-time.

4. Chuck Noll, Steelers: 23 seasons (1969-91)

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Noll as their head coach on Jan. 27, 1969, and his tenure lasted 23 years. Over that span, Noll led the Steelers to four Super Bowl victories (IX, X, XIII and XIV) - the second-most in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick. He was named the Maxwell Club's NFL Coach of the Year in 1989 and the UPI AFC Coach of the Year in 1972. Noll was selected to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

4. Steve Owen, Giants: 23 seasons (1931-53)

Owen started as a player-coach for the New York Giants in 1931. He continued coaching the team long after his playing career ended, and he led the Giants to two NFL championships (1934, 1938) during his tenure. He's still the winningest head coach in franchise history, with 153 victories. Owen was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor in 2010.

Be sure to check out ESPN's NFL coverage, including breaking news, postseason analysis, in-depth features, mock drafts, fantasy football content and more!