BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a knee injury in Thursday's practice, putting his status in question for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ward was limited in the practice but offered no other details. The team officially listed Ward as questionable.

Ward was named to his third Pro Bowl this year while playing a key role on the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense. Ward has two interceptions on the season.

The Browns (11-5) are in the postseason for the first time since 2020.