How to watch MNF Bucs-Eagles Wild Card game on ESPN

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Bucs and Eagles have a rivalry that dates back decades, as they have faced off in the postseason five times (including in the 2002 NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia).

Here's everything you need to know about this wild-card matchup:

How can fans watch the Buccaneers-Eagles game?

The game airs on Monday with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. A Spanish broadcast will air on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The Manningcast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Bucs-Eagles is the final game of the wild-card round.

How did these teams get here?

The Buccaneers enter the playoffs having won five of their last six games, while the Eagles lost five of their last six to end the regular season. Overall, Philly has a better record (11-6) than Tampa Bay (9-8), and they are currently favored (-3) on ESPN BET.

Tampa Bay was one of the pleasant surprises of this season, as most projections had them finishing dead last in September. Instead, the Bucs won the NFC South for the third straight year thanks to a strong performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield and outstanding play from other stars like Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David and Vita Vea. This is the Bucs' fourth straight postseason berth -- the longest playoff streak in the NFC. Tampa Bay is at full strength, with all of their starters expected to play. Mayfield is still dealing with a rib injury that he suffered in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, but he's cleared for this game.

This season, the Bucs allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (19.1) and the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (95.3). Offensively, the Bucs have the worst rushing attack in the league, averaging just 88.8 rushing yards per game. However, their passing attack has been solid, led by Mayfield, Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White.

Philadelphia started the season by winning 10 of their first 11 games, including impressive victories over the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Buccaneers. However, the Eagles looked like a completely different team during the second half of the season, dropping five of their last six games. Head coach Nick Sirianni recently changed defensive playcallers, with Matt Patricia taking over for Sean Desai. As if the team's struggles weren't concerning enough, a number of Philly's stars are on the injury report including Jalen Hurts (finger), A.J. Brown (knee), DeVonta Smith (ankle), D'Andre Swift (illness), Darius Slay (knee) and Reed Blankenship (groin). Sydney Brown also suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Because the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East, the Eagles enter the playoffs as the NFC's fifth seed.

This season, the Eagles scored the seventh-most points per game (25.5) and averaged the eighth-most yards per game (354.4). Defensively, they really struggled, allowing 25.2 points per game (third worst in the NFL). Teams beat the Eagles through the air, as they allowed 252.7 passing yards per game (second worst in the NFL, trailing only the Washington Commanders).

The winner of Bucs-Eagles will face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Where can fans find more NFL content from ESPN?

