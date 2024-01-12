Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without key players on both sides of the ball to start the playoffs as wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both players suffered their injuries in the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins last week that secured the AFC East division title and the No. 2 seed in the conference. Rapp, who plays a key role in the team's dime package, was injured on the play in which he caught the game-ending interception.

Davis has played 83% of the Bills' offensive snaps this season. He is a significant contributor to the run-game blocking and will be missed in a game against Pittsburgh that is expected to have significant weather. As a receiver, Davis has had multiple games this season without a reception but also three games with 100-plus receiving yards.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) is not expected to practice Friday, while linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) will be limited.