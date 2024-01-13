Jordan Poyer breaks down the importance of "Bills culture" and the trust among his teammates ahead of his team's playoff game vs. the Steelers. (1:10)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills' wild-card game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET instead of Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to prioritize safety in the region because of an incoming snowstorm.

The move was announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference Saturday. The decision came after conversations with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, emergency response teams, Bills leadership and the NFL.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Buffalo and surrounding counties, including Orchard Park in Erie County, the site of the stadium. More than a foot of snow -- and as much as 3 feet -- is expected in the Buffalo area, according to AccuWeather, with winds potentially as high as 65 mph. A travel ban will be put in place at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Last season, the Bills had a game vs. the Cleveland Browns scheduled at Highmark Stadium moved because of snow and wind so that resources could focus on the Buffalo area. The game was played at Ford Field in Detroit.

The last time a playoff game was moved because of weather, the NFL changed the time of the Steelers' 2016 divisional-round game in Kansas City from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET.