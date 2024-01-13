Open Extended Reactions

With the NFL playoffs underway, players looked equally sharp and locked in as they entered the respective stadiums with an opportunity to advance to the next round.

Ahead of the Saturday afternoon Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans game, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper opted for a comfortable look, donning a grey hoodie under an all-black Cleveland Browns sweatsuit. Defensive star Myles Garrett arrived wearing a black double-breasted jacket over a white turtleneck sweater.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud wore a black Louis Vuitton jacket over a black T-shirt ahead of his first playoff appearance. Texans defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. arrived at NRG Stadium wearing a custom "Sting" chain over a Christian Dior T-shirt with a pair of black sunglasses.

In the chilly Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs matchup, Patrick Mahomes rocked ski glasses with a jacket, Travis Kelce wore a stylish jacket with sunglasses and Leo Chenal showed up in shorts. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stayed cozy with a beanie and puffer jacket.

Here are more of the best arrivals from wild-card weekend:

Saturday's best

Playoff Patrick has arrived. pic.twitter.com/AKKjVF7SQl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024

Killa Trav in the house. pic.twitter.com/8M8QN13qqS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024

Uce in the building 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/2XkvWyP9vt

Playoff JOK fit? Playoff JOK fit! pic.twitter.com/ZUlbwrq6Eq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024

Fitted for business pic.twitter.com/Yg1YHtvNCD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024