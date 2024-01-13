Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' offense looks much different with quarterback C.J. Stroud under center against the Cleveland Browns than it did when Houston fell to the Browns on Christmas Eve. Stroud showed off that when he threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nico Collins to put the Texans up 10-7 early in the second quarter of their AFC wild-card playoff matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the previous meeting between the two teams, Stroud was sidelined with a concussion and the Browns won 36-22.

But Stroud made an early impact Saturday. Towards the end of the first quarter, Stroud moved the Texans' offense into scoring range with a 27-yard throw to receiver John Metchie III.

Stroud then capped the drive by executing a fancy play design by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who drew up a fake toss right and then turned that into a tunnel screen to the left side of the field for Collins.

Collins strolled into the end zone to give the Texans the lead.

MAKE WAY FOR 12 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ftaPrZ9GH4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024

Then, after the Browns went on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Stroud and company answered quickly.

Stroud ran a play-action and threw a short pass to tight end Brevin Jordan, and Jordan did the rest on the 76-yard touchdown reception, recording 72 yards after the catch to put the Texans up 17-14.