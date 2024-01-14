Open Extended Reactions

The NFL wild-card round is underway, and the trolls didn't shy away.

The Houston Texans handled the Cleveland Browns in a 45-14 win Saturday, advancing to the AFC divisional round.

C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his first career playoff start. He is the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game since 1950, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Devin Singletary added 66 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Texans' defense forced consecutive pick-sixes by Joe Flacco in the third quarter, jumping to a 38-14 lead. Flacco became the sixth player in NFL postseason history to throw multiple pick-sixes in a playoff game.

If the win on the field wasn't enough, Houston trolled Cleveland twice on social media.