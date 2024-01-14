        <
          Chiefs take early lead after opening drive ends in Rashee Rice TD

          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterJan 13, 2024, 08:25 PM ET
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 7-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins on rookie Rashee Rice's 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs drove 69 yards in nine plays, with Rice running a shallow crossing route before catching the pass and running untouched to the end zone.

          The Chiefs had just two opening-drive touchdowns during the regular season, one on a Mahomes to Rice pass in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

          One of the storylines leading up to the game was how each team would handle the freezing conditions. The game-time temperature was -4 with a windchill of -27.