Chiefs take early lead after opening drive ends in Rashee Rice TD

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 7-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins on rookie Rashee Rice's 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs drove 69 yards in nine plays, with Rice running a shallow crossing route before catching the pass and running untouched to the end zone.

The Chiefs had just two opening-drive touchdowns during the regular season, one on a Mahomes to Rice pass in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

Opening drive touchdown for Rashee Rice and the Chiefs!#MIAvsKC on Peacock

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/bTakd7vjlv pic.twitter.com/VwS7YRk2Yg — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

One of the storylines leading up to the game was how each team would handle the freezing conditions. The game-time temperature was -4 with a windchill of -27.