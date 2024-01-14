        <
        >

          Dolphins cut Chiefs' lead as Tua Tagovailoa finds Tyreek Hill for TD

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNJan 13, 2024, 09:12 PM ET
            Close
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even negative temperatures couldn't stop the Miami Dolphins' trademark play.

          Early in the second quarter of Saturday night's AFC wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 53-yard touchdown.

          The play marked Tagovailoa's first career playoff touchdown pass.

          Miami opened its drive with a swing pass to a motioning Hill for 9 yards, then Tagovailoa found a streaking Hill on a pass that traveled 43.5 air yards, per Next Gen Stats. Hill tracked the ball down, despite the swirling wind altering its course, and shook off pass interference from All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie before swerving his way into the end zone.

          The scoring drive was a much-needed momentum boost for a Dolphins offense that had mustered just 41 total yards in its first two series.