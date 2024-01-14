Dolphins cut Chiefs' lead as Tua Tagovailoa finds Tyreek Hill for TD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even negative temperatures couldn't stop the Miami Dolphins' trademark play.
Early in the second quarter of Saturday night's AFC wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 53-yard touchdown.
THERES GOES REEK FOR 53 YARDS! 🔥#MIAvsKC on Peacock— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
The play marked Tagovailoa's first career playoff touchdown pass.
Miami opened its drive with a swing pass to a motioning Hill for 9 yards, then Tagovailoa found a streaking Hill on a pass that traveled 43.5 air yards, per Next Gen Stats. Hill tracked the ball down, despite the swirling wind altering its course, and shook off pass interference from All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie before swerving his way into the end zone.
The scoring drive was a much-needed momentum boost for a Dolphins offense that had mustered just 41 total yards in its first two series.