          Sights and sounds from Dolphins-Chiefs: Fourth-coldest NFL game

          Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with an icy mustache during the Chiefs-Dolphins game. AP Photo/Ed Zurga
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 13, 2024, 09:17 PM ET

          The 2023 wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs is officially the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

          At the time of kickoff, temperatures reached minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of minus 27. It's also the coldest NFL game played in Kansas City, the previous coldest being a 2016 matchup between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans when the temperature was 1 degree.

          Patches of the field were icy, but players didn't struggle with their footing, according to a report during the Peacock broadcast. Three boilers underneath the field pumped heat to warm the grass and roots to prevent the field from freezing.

          Despite the harsh conditions, fans still came out in waves to support their respective teams. Here are the sights and sounds from one of the coldest games in NFL history.