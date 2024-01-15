Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Snow flew in the air around Highmark Stadium at the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills' first drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback Josh Allen marched the offense downfield and finished with a nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to take a 7-0 lead.

The touchdown drive followed an opening possession by the Steelers that lasted five plays and went for 19 yards. The Bills' responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that included six first downs and averaged eight yards per play.

On second-and-7 from the 9-yard line, Allen stepped back and found Knox in the back of the end zone with safety Eric Rowe trailing him. Knox caught the pass for his sixth career playoff receiving touchdown tying Gabe Davis and James Lofton for the second-most in Bills history behind only Andre Reed (9). Throughout the stands, fans threw snow in the air to celebrate the score.

Allen also threw the touchdown with pass rusher Alex Highsmith closing in. In the regular season, Allen threw 11 touchdowns under duress during the regular season, second-most in the league (Russell Wilson, 13).

Allen started the game completing his first five passes for 56 yards.