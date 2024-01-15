Open Extended Reactions

The Green Bay Packers are moving on to the NFC divisional round after a convincing 48-32 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay is the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game and moves to 6-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, with five wins against the Cowboys and one against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. That ties the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons for the most wins by any team without a loss or tie at a single stadium all-time, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

On the contrary, Dallas became the first top-two seed to not reach the divisional round since seeding began in 1975. The Cowboys entered the matchup as 7.5 point favorites. This is the third time since 1998 that they've been at least seven point favorites in the playoffs -- Dallas lost all three times.

Here are more key numbers behind the Packers' win against the Cowboys.

48: The Packers' offense came out clicking with three touchdowns on its first four drives. With 1:50 remaining in the first half, a Darnell Savage pick-six put Green Bay up 27-0.

The Packers finished with 48 points, tied for their most ever in a playoff game (2010 NFC divisional round at the Atlanta Falcons). It was also the first time the Cowboys have ever allowed 40 points in a playoff game.

Green Bay is the first team with three passing and rushing touchdowns each in a playoff game since the New England Patriots in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

13: By losing to the Packers, it marks 13 straight playoff appearances for the Cowboys without reaching the conference championship game. That's the longest such streak by any franchise since the NFC and AFC were created in the 1970 merger.

Dallas is also the first team to win 12 games in three straight seasons and not make the conference championship game in any of them.

157.2: In his first playoff start, Jordan Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with a 157.2 passer rating (min. 20 attempts), tied with C.J. Stroud for the third highest in NFL postseason history.

When pressured, Love went 7-of-8 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. With a QBR of 99.3, Love became the first player to post a 99 QBR in a playoff game since the metric began in 2006.

60: With the Cowboys down big, Dak Prescott finished with a career-high 60 pass attempts -- he completed 41 of those attempts in the 16-point loss.

Only Tom Brady suffered a larger playoff loss with more pass attempts. In the final game of his career, he threw 66 times in a 17-point loss against the Cowboys in the 2022 NFC wild card.

Prescott has a 1-5 career record with 10 interceptions against the Packers, his most losses and interceptions against a single opponent.

25.68: From the players that played Sunday, Green Bay had an average age of 25.68. That makes them the youngest team since the 1970 merger to win a playoff game.

All three of Love's touchdowns went to first- or second-year players. The Packers have 34 receiving touchdowns by first- or second-year players this season including the playoffs. That's the second most in a season in NFL history behind the 1961 Houston Oilers (45).

151: One of those young receivers, second-year player Romeo Doubs, finished with six receptions for 151 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Doubs' 151 receiving yards are the third most in a playoff game in franchise history.

ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this article.