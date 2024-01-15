        <
        >

          Matthew Stafford finds Puka Nacua for 50-yard Rams TD

          • Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff WriterJan 14, 2024, 09:03 PM ET
            Close
              Sarah Barshop covers the Los Angeles Rams for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2016 to cover the Green Bay Packers for ESPN Milwaukee. She then moved to Houston to cover the Texans. She came to ESPN after working as a writer and editor for Sports Illustrated. You can follow her on Twitter @sarahbarshop.
            Follow on X

          DETROIT -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford temporarily quieted the crowd at Ford Field when he found wide receiver Puka Nacua for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

          On 3rd-and-1 from the 50, Stafford found Nacua down the left sideline for the rookie's fourth catch of the game. Stafford's pass was thrown 29 yards downfield, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          The Lions allowed seven passing touchdowns of 25-plus air yards during the regular season. Only the Washington Commanders allowed more (11).

          The touchdown pass was Stafford's first in Detroit since Jan 3, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings. After the score, the Rams trailed 14-10.