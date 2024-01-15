Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford temporarily quieted the crowd at Ford Field when he found wide receiver Puka Nacua for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

On 3rd-and-1 from the 50, Stafford found Nacua down the left sideline for the rookie's fourth catch of the game. Stafford's pass was thrown 29 yards downfield, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Lions allowed seven passing touchdowns of 25-plus air yards during the regular season. Only the Washington Commanders allowed more (11).

The touchdown pass was Stafford's first in Detroit since Jan 3, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings. After the score, the Rams trailed 14-10.