FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots assistant coaches Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick, the sons of former head coach Bill Belichick, have been given the opportunity to remain with the team, sources confirmed to ESPN.

SI.com first reported the news about the Belichicks, whose future landing spots could also be tied to if their father lands another head-coaching job in 2024.

Steve Belichick spent the past 12 seasons on the Patriots' staff, elevating from an entry-level coaching assistant to linebackers coach and defensive play-caller. Brian Belichick began his career with the franchise in 2016 as a scouting assistant before working his way up from entry-level coaching assistant (2017-2019) to safeties coach (2020-2023).

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has developed a close relationship with Steve Belichick, as players often noted how much time they spend together. The two first formed a bond when Mayo was playing for the team and sidelined on injured reserve.

"I spent a lot of time with Steve in the dungeon and we would go in there and break down film and talk ball," Mayo said in mid-December. "Hearing it from him, from a coaches' perspective -- one of the greatest head coaches' sons; and then I brought the on-the-field perspective.

"Even back then, 2013, 2014, we just had a connection. We kind of spoke the same language. With that being said, when we game-planned (as coaches) and talked to the players and things like that, it was very natural. I love coaching with Steve."

Mayo is scheduled to be formally introduced as the 15th head coach in Patriots history on Wednesday at 12 p.m., alongside owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft.