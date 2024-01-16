Baker Mayfield explains why he is so proud of the Buccaneers' path to the divisional round of the playoffs. (1:57)

With the wild-card round in the rearview mirror, only eight teams remain in contention for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers capped off the opening round action Monday night by eliminating the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles with a decisive 32-9 victory that included keeping the Eagles from scoring in the second half.

Tampa Bay's signal-caller offered his thoughts on his health and leads this week's top quotes from around the NFL.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Despite dealing with both rib and ankle injuries, Mayfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. According to Mayfield, the victory helped alleviate his ailments.

"A win cures a lot."

With their 48-32 wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Cowboys became the first top-two seed to fail to reach the divisional round since seeding began in 1975.

Prescott went 41-of-60 for 403 yards with three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions that Green Bay turned into 14 points.

He didn't mince words about his thoughts on his playoff performance.

"I sucked tonight."

Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Alexander's first-quarter interception of Prescott set up an Aaron Jones touchdown that extended Green Bay's lead to 14-0.

The pick earned Prescott a spot on Alexander's personal list of top quarterbacks.

"There's a few quarterbacks who have thrown me multiple picks in my career, and Dak is now one of them. So he's among my top QBs."

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid

With a kickoff temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of minus 27, Kansas City's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. The subzero temperatures helped produce plenty of interesting sights, including some frozen facial hair.

"I gotta defrost the mustache."

The Steelers lost their fifth straight playoff game with a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Buffalo opened the game with three consecutive drives that ended with a touchdown before Pittsburgh tightened the closed to 24-17.

Pickens, who was the team's top-targeted receiver with 11, expressed his frustrations with the officials after the game. The Bills were called for two penalties for 24 yards, while the Steelers received six flags for 50 yards.

"Can't play the Bills and the refs."

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

The Lions' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday ended the longest postseason losing streak in NFL history at nine games.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 22 of 27 for 277 yards and received the game ball, along with a compliment from his coach for his role in Detroit's first playoff win in 32 years.

"You're good enough for f---ing Detroit, Jared Goff."

Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit before he was traded to the Rams in 2021. Despite his long history with the city, he was met with boos from fans in his first game back at Ford Field. After the game, the veteran quarterback had a short answer when asked how he felt about the city of Detroit.

"I'm happy for the players."