OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed on New Year's Eve, players joyfully commemorated the season by taking group pictures while holding a newspaper whose headline read "AFC's Best." They let loose in the locker room by dancing in the middle of the floor, where even coach John Harbaugh showed off his moves.

Amid the celebratory chaos, quarterback Lamar Jackson barely cracked a smile. He dapped up teammates with a stoic look on his face, which has become his usual postgame demeanor this season.

"We've got more to do," he told them.

Jackson understands he is entering his proving ground -- a postseason that will either change the narrative from his first six seasons in the NFL or continue to underscore his most discussed shortcoming.

Few quarterbacks have dominated in the regular season and then disappointed in the postseason like Jackson. At 27, he's in line to become the youngest two-time NFL Most Valuable Player since the merger (edging the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes by just over nine months), and he's won more regular-season games (58) than any quarterback at his age.

But Jackson has struggled at the most critical part of the season, going 1-3 in the playoffs with four total touchdowns and seven turnovers. The only quarterback to win more than 50 games in his first six seasons and have fewer postseason victories is Andy Dalton (0-4).

When the Ravens host the Houston Texans in the divisional round Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN), Jackson begins the most important stretch of his career.

"Lamar's always had a single-minded focus, but I don't think I've ever seen it quite like this," Harbaugh said. "He's been that way since the offseason when we talked, since he came to OTAs [organized team activities], since training camp, [he's been] one day at a time, locked in. That's kind of how he's approached it. It's been reflected in how he's practiced and how he's played."

Jackson has essentially gotten everything he wanted over the past year, although it wasn't pretty at the beginning. After a protracted standoff that featured Jackson asking for a trade and the Ravens granting him permission to seek one, the sides came together on a five-year, $260 million contract that made him one of the highest-paid players in league history. He got a playcaller in offensive coordinator Todd Monken to help him elevate his passing game. He received an improved supporting cast at wide receiver -- including first-round pick Zay Flowers and free agent Odell Beckham Jr. -- to lessen the burden on his shoulders.

The last unchecked box is hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is not lost on anyone around Jackson.

WHEN JACKSON DISCUSSES an adjustment on a route, Beckham knows how the talk is likely going to end.

"I'm trying to win a Bowl," Jackson tells him.

When Jackson hangs out with teammates, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley knows it's only a matter of time before Jackson blurts it out.

"I just want a Super Bowl," Jackson says.

In the practices leading up to the 56-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Jackson told teammates: "Make it to February."

"He won't be satisfied until we get a Super Bowl," Stanley said, "so I know what I'm getting in my quarterback."

Jackson's former quarterbacks coach, James Urban, once described Jackson's fixation with the Super Bowl as an obsession. Others see it more as a personal mission.

"I don't think Lamar feels that it's his way to shut the haters up," said Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst who was a Ravens backup quarterback for the first three seasons of Jackson's career. "I think it's his way to say 'I told you so.' It's more self-validation than it is to rub in the face of his haters.

"Do you want me to play receiver? I told you I was a quarterback. You want to call me a running back? I told you I was a quarterback. You want to say I shouldn't have been drafted in the top 10 or been the first pick, I told you I was going to bring them a Super Bowl."

The previous time Jackson led Baltimore to a No. 1 seed, the rallying cry was "Big truss." This year, Jackson's mantra is "Locked in."

Jackson has gained a different appreciation for the opportunity after missing the past two postseasons with season-ending injuries. He's also played his best against the best, recording 10 victories against teams that finished with winning records -- the most by a quarterback in a single season since at least 2000.

The changes in Jackson captured the attention of Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis, the only player who was on the Ravens' two Super Bowl championship teams.

"I'm putting all my chips on 8," Lewis said when asked if Jackson can win a Super Bowl. "I'm watching his maturity, I'm watching his patience in the pocket.

"But I'll also tell you: 8 has a different look in his eye."

IN JANUARY 2021, the last time Jackson played in a postseason game, he did something he had never done before.

After staring down tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson was picked off in the red zone for the first time in his 41-start career. Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson returned Jackson's interception 101 yards for a touchdown in a 17-3 loss at Buffalo.

This is the most puzzling aspect of Jackson's career. In the regular season, Jackson's 65.0 Total QBR is the seventh best in the NFL since 2018. In the playoffs, his 41.5 QBR is the second worst among quarterbacks with multiple postseason starts over that same span -- topping only Mitchell Trubisky.

This season has been slightly different. When Jackson was a unanimous-choice MVP in 2019, he led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and broke the rushing record for QBs (1,206). This year, he's outside the top 10 in passing yards (3,678 was 15th) and TD passes (24 was 11th). He also didn't rush for 1,000 yards (821). Yet the Ravens (13-4) had their second-highest win total.

"The fact that they've been able to win with some of the numbers he's put up," Griffin explained, "that to me is Lamar saying, 'I'm OK with managing this game if I have to. I don't need to run for 100 or throw for 300. If I throw for 150 and run for 20 and we win the game, that's all that matters.

"That's where he's had the biggest growth. He now understands that sometimes the dynamic play is taking the checkdown. Sometimes the dynamic play is throwing the ball away, living to fight another day."

Jackson knew he needed better targets in the passing game. According to Griffin, Jackson remarked a few years ago how there was a clear difference when throwing the ball to the likes of Keenan Allen in the Pro Bowl. This past offseason, Jackson asked Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta if the team could add free agents Beckham or DeAndre Hopkins, and Baltimore responded by signing Beckham to a one-year, $15 million deal.

During past postseasons, Jackson primarily threw to Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV and Miles Boykin. Now, he's passing the ball to Beckham, Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor, all of whom were first-round picks.

"Oh, Lamar can't win in the playoffs. Oh, Lamar only got one playoff win. OK, great," Lewis said. "But maybe we didn't have a good enough team to go ahead and do that.

"That's why I think as his big brother, I'm throwing him the advice, 'Bro, we must win. Not Lamar must win.'"

JACKSON HAS NEVER looked more comfortable in an offense, and it can be traced back to this offseason with a text from Monken.

"I'm going to give you the keys to the offense. It's up to you to make certain decisions at the line. If you don't like it, put us in a better situation, but if you mess up, it's going to be on you."

In the win over the Dolphins, Jackson said he made a check at the line after seeing man coverage and delivered a 33-yard pass to Beckham, who made a memorable catch along the right sideline.

"He can make you pay with his legs, he can make you pay with his arms, he can make you pay with his mind," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said. "And so you're seeing all of that stuff show up, and that's what makes him one of the best and one of the most difficult to defend, without a doubt."

Jackson produced career bests with 3,678 passing yards and a 67.2% completion rate this season. Plus, he led all quarterbacks with 821 yards rushing for a league-high 5.5 yards per carry.

In the past, Jackson would take off and run if his first couple of reads weren't open. This season, he's just as elusive, but he's staying in the pocket.

Monken likes to call him a "two-play quarterback." Defenses can do everything right to stop the original play, but then Jackson forces them to defend him going off-script. When given five seconds to throw, Jackson has the best completion rate (56.3%), connecting on 18 of 32 of those passes for 294 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Last month against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson escaped the clutches of defensive end Dawuane Smoot and tossed a cross-body pass to tight end Isaiah Likely, who outjumped two defenders for a 26-yard catch. Asked what he was thinking when Jackson made the throw, Monken said, "Holy s---"

"Expect the unexpected, I guess," Monken said. "He has a unique ability to see the field and a unique ability to make plays off schedule."

LAST MONTH AGAINST Miami, the Ravens held a 28-13 lead toward the end of halftime and Jackson saw some teammates celebrating too much on the sideline.

"Y'all calm the f--- down," Jackson yelled at them. "We got to stay locked in."

Teammates have noticed a more vocal Jackson since he signed his new contract eight months ago. He is more willing to speak in team huddles. He is now telling struggling teammates that they need to play better. And he is going to make sure everyone is focused on the sideline, no matter what the score is.

When teammates describe what Jackson is like during games, he isn't satisfied when the Ravens kick a field goal. He wants a touchdown. And when Baltimore scores a touchdown, Jackson is going to the sideline talking about scoring another touchdown on the next drive.

"Even when we win, he's not happy about the fashion, at times," quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said. "He knows the capability [of the team], knows how good we can be and how far we can go -- and he's not stopping until we get to that point."

Jackson established his goal the day he was drafted with the last pick of the first round on April 26, 2018, when he said: "They're going to get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that."

He later talked about chasing Tom Brady's seven rings, which is why Griffin can predict Jackson's mindset if he ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

"He will soak it in that moment, and he'll appreciate it," Griffin said. "But I think as soon as it's over, he'll be right back saying the same thing: Super Bowl.

"He wants to be the greatest of all time."