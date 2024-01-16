The Lions hold on for a 24-23 win over the Rams in the wild-card round, giving Detroit its first playoff win since 1991. (0:22)

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a torn ACL from a hit he took in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-23 wild-card game loss to the Detroit Lions, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The nature of his injury was confirmed by an MRI.

Higbee suffered the injury on a low hit from Lions safety Kerby Joseph, whose tackle sparked criticism.

Joseph posted on social media Sunday that, "I'm praying for bro and his family I don't have no intention to hurt no body and or harm their career."

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was among the Lions players to come to Joseph's defense.

"Honestly, it's what this league is now," he told reporters. "You have to go low, you can't go high and it's a clinic tackle, in my opinion. I know they exchanged words after, but there's nothing else that we can do defensively now. That's what the league office wants."

Higbee had 47 catches and 495 yards and two touchdowns this season, his eighth in the NFL.

The news on the results of Higbee's MRI was first reported by NFL Network.