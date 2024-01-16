Pat McAfee says Mark Andrews' potential return for the Ravens' divisional round matchup should give their offense a boost. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made a leaping grab at Tuesday's practice, giving the team increased hope that he could play in the postseason.

This was Andrews' second practice since being designated to return off injured reserve. He suffered a major left ankle injury in the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16.

Andrews was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

"Today was his best showing so far," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He really took a big step. Just what you saw today, we saw as well, so that's encouraging."

Asked if Andrews could play in Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, Harbaugh said, "We'll just have to see how it goes."

Andrews, who had surgery on his ankle, has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target since they were both drafted by Baltimore in 2018. Before getting injured, Andrews led the Ravens with 54.4 yards receiving per game and six touchdown catches through the first 11 weeks.

Jackson got more good news with the return of wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had missed all three practices during last week's bye due to a calf injury. He was limited Tuesday.

The No. 22 overall selection in this year's draft, Flowers set Ravens rookie records with 77 receptions and 858 yards receiving.