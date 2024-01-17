Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that the Chargers are targeting Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons are making inquiries of the biggest names available this head-coaching cycle.

The Falcons announced Tuesday they had completed an interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, a day after sitting down with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Harbaugh and Belichick are the most accomplished NFL coaches on the circuit -- and Harbaugh has won everywhere he has coached.

Harbaugh, 60, has been at Michigan since 2015, winning the national championship earlier this month and three straight Big Ten titles. He is 86-25 in games he has coached with the Wolverines -- he was suspended twice this season during Michigan's run to the national title -- and his team has won at least 12 games in each of the past three seasons.

Prior to Michigan, he coached the San Francisco 49ers, going 44-19-1 with two NFC West titles, three playoff appearances, three appearances in the NFC Championship Game and one Super Bowl berth, a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother, John Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII. He never finished a season under .500 in his NFL tenure.

Harbaugh spent four years at Stanford, reviving a beleaguered program and eventually finishing with a 29-21 record -- including a 12-1 season and a No. 4 final ranking with the Cardinal in 2010. While there, he helped develop future No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck in 2009 and 2010. He also went 29-6 at San Diego, winning back-to-back Pioneer League titles.

Harbaugh is the seventh coach to interview with the Falcons to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired Jan. 8 after three seasons on the job. Harbaugh joins Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach Anthony Weaver, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Belichick as candidates for the role.

This is Harbaugh's second known interview. He also spoke with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.