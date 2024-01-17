INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive and struggling to breathe before being transported to a hospital by paramedics last month, according to a report.

TMZ.com, citing Carmel (Indiana) police documents, reported Irsay was found lying in bed and was cold to the touch when emergency personnel reached him on the morning of Dec. 8.

The report stated an emergency call from someone in the home said Irsay was observed to have a "blue skin tone."

Radio traffic accessed by ESPN indicated fire rescue was dispatched to Irsay's address in Carmel at 4:32 a.m. for a report of an "unconscious person."

Irsay received a dose of Narcan, a medicine that quickly reverses an opioid overdose, from the first police officers on the scene, according to the report, and "responded slightly" before paramedics transported him to a hospital. The incident was classified as a suspected overdose in the documents, according to the report.

The Colts, who last week revealed Irsay was dealing with a "severe respiratory illness," declined to offer any specific response but issued a statement Wednesday saying, "Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family's privacy be respected."

The timeline of Irsay's recent issues is unclear. Irsay has not been seen publicly in recent weeks. But ESPN confirmed he attended the Colts' Dec. 16 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- eight days after the emergency at his home.

Numerous questions about Irsay's health and whereabouts in the weeks since had been fielded by the team, with Colts officials consistently stating there would be no comment on personal matters.

Last week, the team reversed course when it released the statement about Irsay's respiratory illness, saying it would prevent him from attending an Irsay Collection exhibit and concert in Los Angeles.

"He is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the statement read. Later in the week, general manager Chris Ballard said Irsay is "stable and they're working through it." He declined to elaborate.

Irsay has a long history of addiction and has admitted to past usage of opioids and other drugs. He revealed in a November interview with HBO Sports that he had been to rehab "at least 15 times." He also said he had a near-fatal incident years ago, saying he went "code blue" and had to be revived.

In the past, Irsay has said his addiction to painkillers stems from his usage after a series of surgeries over the years. Irsay has undergone several procedures in recent years for years-old shoulder and hip injuries that have had a significant impact on his mobility.

The Irsay family's successful Kicking the Stigma campaign was launched in 2020 as an extension of Irsay's outspokenness about addiction and mental health. The organization has distributed more than $25 million in grants to entities in the mental health space.

ESPN reporter Paula Lavigne contributed to this report.