BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he confirmed to ESPN.

"On to the next one," he said in a text message. "Proud of my time there."

A Browns spokesperson said earlier Wednesday that Van Pelt "remains under contract and no final decisions yet."

In a staff shakeup, the Browns have fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and decided not to renew the contract of tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Mitchell had been on Cleveland's staff since 2019, a year before head coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. McCartney came to Cleveland with Stefanski in 2020.

Though Stefanski has been Cleveland's primary playcaller, Van Pelt had held the title of offensive coordinator since 2020. Before that, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Despite starting five different quarterbacks this season, the Browns finished 11-6 during the regular season and made the playoffs. They were eliminated in the wild-card round last weekend in a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans.