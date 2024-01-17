Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee and is "a candidate" for the physically unable to perform list, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Higbee sustained the injury from a hit he took in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round. Higbee will have surgery to repair the damage.

McVay said that he didn't have a timeline for Higbee's return but that, because of how late in the season the injury occurred, "I would be willing to bet you he'll be a candidate for PUP."

"I think you got to get that surgery," McVay said. "The rehab ends up kind of being different based on what they end up really finding when you go in there and how the recovery and the procedure ends up going to fix that. But I would think at the minimum he'll be a PUP guy."

In 15 games this season, Higbee had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams also have tight ends Davis Allen and Hunter Long signed for the 2024 season.

"He is such a tough stud and means so much to our team in so many different ways," McVay said. "And it's unfortunate, but he's got the right mindset and spirit."

McVay also said running back Kyren Williams had surgery Tuesday to fix a broken bone in his left hand.