Only eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs and the divisional round means it could be the last of some popular uniforms.
The Baltimore Ravens will wear purple jerseys with black pants and the San Francisco 49ers have a classic combination as both teams return from the bye week. The Detroit Lions are going all blue for the second week in a row, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will don white uniforms. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will cap off the weekend with white and blue jerseys, respectively.
Here are the divisional round uniforms for every NFL team:
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: Black
Divisional round fit 🔥@ZayFlowers | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/tPYyDMieFI— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 18, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Divisional Round drip. 😮💨@NorthtownAuto | #KCvsBUF pic.twitter.com/xV5RIsMkzm— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 18, 2024
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: Honolulu blue
Blue collar city pic.twitter.com/KrlL3l1RXn— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 20, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
It's GAMEDAY by The Bay!#GBvsSF | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2vONk64DIB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 20, 2024
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Fresh fit for Saturday ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/6OUlboFV5k— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 17, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: Red
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Playoff gameday in The Bay. #GBvsSF pic.twitter.com/Jv9FGJEAuH— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: Pewter
White & Pewter.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 17, 2024
Ready to invade the Motor City 🔜 pic.twitter.com/wxt2N5cUAl