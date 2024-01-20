        <
          NFL divisional round uniforms: Chiefs go for classic look

          The Kansas City Chiefs had a 5-2 regular season record when they wore white jerseys. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 20, 2024, 02:34 PM ET

          Only eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs and the divisional round means it could be the last of some popular uniforms.

          The Baltimore Ravens will wear purple jerseys with black pants and the San Francisco 49ers have a classic combination as both teams return from the bye week. The Detroit Lions are going all blue for the second week in a row, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will don white uniforms. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will cap off the weekend with white and blue jerseys, respectively.

          Here are the divisional round uniforms for every NFL team:

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: Black

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: Honolulu blue

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Red

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Pewter