OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens waived Melvin Gordon on Wednesday, ending the former Pro Bowl running back's forgettable one season in Baltimore.

Gordon, 30, had been limited to a reserve role since signing with the Ravens before the start of training camp in July. He finished with 26 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.

The move comes after Gordon struggled in the season finale two weeks ago, when he fumbled in a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the 19th fumble of his career, the most by a non-quarterback since 2015.

It's unknown how Baltimore will handle its running back rotation for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans. One option would be to promote four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to go along with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The 15th pick of the 2015 draft by the San Diego Chargers, Gordon has rushed for 6,543 yards and 56 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Chargers, Denver Broncos and Ravens.