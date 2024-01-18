Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys will not be making a head coaching change, as Mike McCarthy will return for the 2024 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had been silent about McCarthy's future since Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

McCarthy, who has one more year left on his contract, is 42-25 in four regular seasons with the Cowboys, including three straight 12-win campaigns and NFC East titles in 2021 and 2023. He has just one playoff victory with Dallas, however.

A number of Dallas players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and left guard Tyler Smith, stood up for McCarthy following the loss to the Packers. They said they appreciated McCarthy's willingness to take care of their health and well-being during the course of the season.

"He's been amazing. I don't know how there can be [questions about his status], but I understand the business," Prescott said. "... I've had the season I've had because of him. This team has had the success that they've had because of him. And I understand it's about winning the Super Bowl, and that's the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it."