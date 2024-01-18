How to watch the Ravens-Texans NFL divisional playoff game

Tyler Fulghum explains why he likes the total to go under and C.J. Stroud pass attempts to go over in the Texans-Ravens game. (0:36)

On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game and be just one victory away from Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Here's everything you need to know about this divisional round showdown.

How can fans watch the Ravens-Texans game?

The game airs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. A Spanish broadcast will air on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How did these teams get here?

Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye after going 13-4 and posting the best point differential in the NFL (+203). The Ravens are dominant on both sides of the ball, allowing the fewest points per game on defense (16.5) and scoring the fourth-most points per game on offense (28.4). Baltimore is a very well-rounded team that can dominate in a variety of ways.

Lamar Jackson has emerged as an MVP front-runner after throwing for 3,678 yards (a career-high), 24 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions, while also rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns. Despite losing J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1, Baltimore led the NFL in rushing yards per game (156.5) thanks to Jackson and running backs Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill. However, the Ravens can also beat teams through the air since Jackson is thriving as a passer while playing with arguably his best supporting cast of his career, led by tight end Mark Andrews and receivers Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Andrews has been out since injuring his ankle on Nov. 16, but he returned to practice this week and is expected to play.

The Texans went 10-7 and boasted the NFL's 11th-best defense (allowing 20.9 points per game) and 14th-best offense (scoring 21.8 points per game). Houston advanced to the divisional round after blowing out the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, in the wild-card round. C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Cleveland, becoming the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game since 1950 and tying the NFL record for most touchdowns by a rookie in a postseason game (tied with Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott and Sammy Baugh).

Stroud has looked like a future superstar throughout this season, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for three touchdowns in 15 games. Receiver Nico Collins has also broken out, totaling 80 receptions, 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns (also in 15 games). The Texans are a well-coached team, and they had the fewest turnovers in the NFL (14) during the regular season. The Texans have won three-straight games and are capable of putting up a lot of points, as they have scored 30 or more points five times this season (including their season-high 45-point performance against Cleveland).

What happened when these teams played in Week 1?

In Week 1, the Ravens beat the Texans, 25-9. It was Stroud's first NFL game, and he had a quiet day, throwing for 242 yards and no touchdowns while also losing a fumble. Houston's offense has come a long way since that Week 1 showing.

While Baltimore won the game, Jackson struggled -- throwing for 169 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, while also fumbling twice (including a lost fumble). All three of the Ravens' touchdowns came on the ground (two by Hill and one by Dobbins).

