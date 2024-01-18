Open Extended Reactions

MOBILE, Ala. -- Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as head coaches at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl, a weeklong audition for NFL prospects, announced the coaching staffs for the Feb. 3 game on Thursday.

Williams, who is the Titans' assistant head coach, will lead the American team. Ulbrich will coach the National team.

The Titans have the seventh overall draft pick and the Jets own the 10th selection.

It's the second year the Senior Bowl has used coordinators and assistant coaches in elevated or different roles. Williams and Ulbrich were picked from a pool of nominees submitted by head coaches and general managers from non-playoff and wild-card teams.

They were chosen by a group of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee. At least one coach from all 18 teams submitting nominations were chosen for the Senior Bowl staffs.

The American team's staff includes New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown (offensive coordinator), Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda (defensive coordinator) and New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams (special teams coordinator).

The National offense will be led by Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte James will coach the defense, while New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano will serve as special teams coordinator.