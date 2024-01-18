TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day before the Arizona Cardinals moved part of their non-football operations out of their long-time practice facility and into a nearby workspace on Wednesday, they laid off three high-ranking employees at the vice president level or above and another left on his own, multiple sources told ESPN.

They were among about 10 layoffs throughout various departments on the business side, sources said.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Lee, who has been in that position for almost 15 of his nearly 18 years with the team, was the highest-ranking executive to be let go, sources said. Vice president of business development Mike Iaquinta, who was with the team for 15 years, and vice president of digital content and creative Tim Delaney, a 16-year veteran, were also laid off, sources said.

Steve Ryan, the Cardinals' senior vice president for corporate partnerships, resigned after 20 years with the team, sources said.

The layoffs also included two members of the Cardinals' social-media team, as well, sources said.

The Cardinals did not return an email seeking comment.

The team held an all-staff meeting in the auditorium of the practice facility Tuesday when the employees who were moving to the new facility had already packed their desks, sources told ESPN. During the meeting, the message was that the jobs of those employees in attendance were safe, sources said.

The moves came five months after Arizona hired Jeremy Walls as its chief operating officer in August and more than two months after ESPN's investigation into the toxic workplace culture that current and former employees found to be abusive and intimidating due, in part, to owner Michael Bidwill.

Walls has done an internal audit of the business side departments since he was hired, a source told ESPN.

Within the last few months, the Cardinals restructured part of their business side, adding seven new departments and renaming one other, according to an examination of their website since October.

In August, Forbes listed the Cardinals at the 29th most valuable franchise in the NFL, worth $3.8 billion with $500 million in revenue and $83 million in operating income.