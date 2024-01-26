Pat McAfee discusses the physical style of football Jim Harbaugh and his brother, John, coach in college and the NFL. (1:02)

We're only a few weeks into 2024, and it appears to be the Year of the Harbaughs.

Jim and John Harbaugh have led the Michigan Wolverines and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, to red-hot seasons on the collegiate and professional levels.

That sentiment is further strengthened by an impressive four-day span.

Jim's return to the NFL was set on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Chargers named him as the next head coach, while John's Ravens are set to appear in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

All of this comes after Jim's nine-year stint at Michigan ended with an undefeated season that was capped off with a National Championship win over the Washington Huskies on Jan. 8.

It was the Wolverines' first national title since 1997 and first outright title since 1948.

"I can now sit at the big person's table in the family!" Jim said in a news conference after the title game. "My dad, Jack Harbaugh, won a national championship, and my brother won a Super Bowl. It's good to be at the big person's table from now on."

Jim looks to join Pete Carroll, Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson as the only coaches to win a national championship and a Super Bowl -- but he might have to go through his brother to get back to the family's "big person's table."

"I have [congratulated him], and my thoughts are, 'We play them next year.' ... It's going to be great. It's well deserved," John said of his younger brother's new gig. "I'll say this -- the Chargers just got themselves one great coach."

Though the date has not yet been announced, the Chargers will host the Ravens at Sofi Stadium next season.

John holds a 3-0 record against Jim in their head-to-head NFL coaching matchups. Their last duel was Super Bowl XLVII, which was Jim's second season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers missed the playoffs this season, but if Jim continues his habit of turning programs around quickly, the siblings could be due for a postseason matchup.

Until then, Jim can probably be found supporting John and the Ravens as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown.