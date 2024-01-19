Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins speaks about how it could be difficult for Patrick Mahomes coming into Buffalo. (1:04)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are heading into Sunday's divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a variety of injuries in all three phases as coach Sean McDermott ruled out four players on Friday: wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), linebacker Baylon Spector (back) and cornerback Christian Benford (knee).

This will be the second straight game missed for both Davis and Rapp after they suffered injuries in the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Spector and Benford were both injured in the playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two Bills players, linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), are trending toward returning after missing a game.

The team still has several injuries to sort out before Sunday, including starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has yet to participate in practice this week with an ankle injury that led to him being carted off the field during Monday's win. McDermott said they would have to see how Bernard progresses as they get closer to Sunday.

Punter Sam Martin (left hamstring), nickelback Taron Johnson (concussion protocol) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot) are also dealing with injuries. The team signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad in case Martin can't play. Diggs did not participate in practice Thursday with the foot injury and veteran rest after fully participating in a walk-through Wednesday.

"I think it happened early part in the game, but it showed up a little bit in the day or two after, so it wasn't something we were aware of right after the game there," McDermott said. "So [Diggs will] be out there in some capacity today. It'll be limited at best."

McDermott said, "I don't think so," when asked about any concern for Diggs' status for the game, but that they are taking it one day at a time.