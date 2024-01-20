Open Extended Reactions

The NFL divisional round didn't stop players from looking their best with a spot in the conference championships on the line.

Saturday's opening slate between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans had a mix of casual and eye-popping outfits.

Odell Beckham Jr. arrived with a cow-print leather jacket, while Roquan Smith rocked denim paired with a cowboy hat. The opposing quarterbacks opted for a more casual look -- Lamar Jackson wore matching sweats and a sweater and C.J. Stroud wore all black with a navy puffer jacket.

Here are more of the best arrivals from the divisional round.

Saturday's best

MVP in the building ‼️ pic.twitter.com/33mqNnR8I8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2024

7 is in the building 📍 pic.twitter.com/STzzrRDXwQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 20, 2024