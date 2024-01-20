        <
          NFL divisional round: OBJ, Lamar Jackson lead top arrivals

          Odell Beckham Jr. arrives for his first playoff game since Super Bowl LVI. NFL / X
          • ESPN staffJan 20, 2024, 04:30 PM ET

          The NFL divisional round didn't stop players from looking their best with a spot in the conference championships on the line.

          Saturday's opening slate between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans had a mix of casual and eye-popping outfits.

          Odell Beckham Jr. arrived with a cow-print leather jacket, while Roquan Smith rocked denim paired with a cowboy hat. The opposing quarterbacks opted for a more casual look -- Lamar Jackson wore matching sweats and a sweater and C.J. Stroud wore all black with a navy puffer jacket.

          Here are more of the best arrivals from the divisional round.

          Saturday's best