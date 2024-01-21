Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that the Chargers are targeting Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. (1:48)

The Atlanta Falcons are scheduling a second interview with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for the team's vacant coaching position, a source told ESPN on Saturday, confirming a report.

The date of the second interview is not yet clear. Harbaugh first interviewed with the Falcons on Tuesday -- a little more than a week after he led Michigan to its first national championship since the 1997 season.

The 60-year-old Harbaugh has been at Michigan since 2015, where he has gone 86-25, including 12-0 this season despite being suspended twice during the regular season. He has won three straight Big Ten titles with the Wolverines.

Harbaugh has won at every stop he's been a head coach. Before Michigan, he coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons with a 44-19-1 record, two NFC West titles, three NFC title game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

He took over a struggling Stanford program in 2007 and finished with a 29-21 record, including a 12-1 mark in 2010 and a 40-12 win over Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl, the first time the Cardinal had won a BCS bowl game and helping to develop future No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck.

He started his head coaching career at the University of San Diego, where he went 29-6 and helped develop quarterback Josh Johnson into a future NFL quarterback.

As a player, Harbaugh appeared in 177 games with 140 starts, completing 58.8% of his passes for 26,288 yards, 129 touchdowns and 117 interceptions for the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and the then-San Diego Chargers.

Atlanta also had a second interview with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday.

The Falcons also completed two first interviews -- both virtual due to NFL league rules -- with Buffalo interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Saturday. Morris is also the former interim head coach of the Falcons in 2020, taking over after Dan Quinn was fired with 11 games left in the season.

Atlanta has interviewed 11 coaches for the position opened after the club fired Arthur Smith after three seasons on Jan. 8.

