SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For most of the first quarter, the Green Bay Packers were in firm control against the San Francisco 49ers. But two long, time-consuming drives resulted in just three points for Green Bay.

That left a big opening that the Niners took advantage of to jump into the lead. Facing third-and-5 at Green Bay's 32, quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back, rolled to his right and found tight end George Kittle open down the right hash.

Purdy's pass dropped perfectly into Kittle's hands for a 32-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead for the Niners with 8:42 left in the second quarter.

It was Purdy's 11th touchdown pass outside the pocket this season. Including the playoffs, that's the most in the NFL this season.