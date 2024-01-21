        <
          Brock Purdy's touchdown pass to George Kittle gets 49ers on board

          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterJan 20, 2024, 09:21 PM ET
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL at ESPN since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In his 10 years with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga. You can follow Nick via Twitter @nwagoner
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For most of the first quarter, the Green Bay Packers were in firm control against the San Francisco 49ers. But two long, time-consuming drives resulted in just three points for Green Bay.

          That left a big opening that the Niners took advantage of to jump into the lead. Facing third-and-5 at Green Bay's 32, quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back, rolled to his right and found tight end George Kittle open down the right hash.

          Purdy's pass dropped perfectly into Kittle's hands for a 32-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead for the Niners with 8:42 left in the second quarter.

          It was Purdy's 11th touchdown pass outside the pocket this season. Including the playoffs, that's the most in the NFL this season.