TEMPE, Ariz. -- If there's a running back in the NFL who can delay his decline, James Conner believes he's the one.

After how he ended the 2023 season, it might be hard to argue against the Arizona Cardinals' star.

When Conner set a single-game career high with 150 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in the finale, it helped him eclipse 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in his seven-year career -- at age 28.

In a season that was partly defined by the narrative running backs' worth is declining, Conner bucked the trend and got better as the campaign went on. He finished with three 100-yard games in the Cardinals' final five and had two of the five best performances of his career the final two weeks.

"If you think that certain guys start to fall off because they get a little older, he'd be the one to delay it, I know that," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Conner agreed.

"I will be that guy to delay that because I understand what it takes," Conner said. "It is a 17-game season. My preparation, I dedicate everything to it. Recovering -- I'll be able to play 17 games for many years to come, just because it's all about recovery and nutrition.

"I have a whole team of people. Chef, massage, everything that helps you. Twenty-nine isn't old. I'm 28. I will be 29 in May. My best years are yet to come. I'm a big fan of [former running back] Fred Taylor, he had 1,000 yards at 30. I'm dedicated, and Lord willing, I'll be good."

Reaching 1,000 yards was a milestone that in the past had evaded Conner by the slimmest of margins.

He finished 27 yards short of 1,000 in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he hadn't come within 200 since.

Injuries have plagued Conner throughout his career. He has never played a full season, including in 2023.

"If he didn't get hurt, he would've killed that," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "James is one of the best players I've ever played with. I love going to war with him. I can't really say much more about him. He's a beast."

He was fifth in total rushing yards with 1,040, eighth with 57 first downs, seventh with 454 yards after first contact and third with 31 runs of 10 yards or longer.

Even though he played in just 13 games, Conner said he felt "great" after the season, when most running backs start to experience fatigue or don't have their leg strength anymore.

"Here's what I know about him: You want to talk about when you're outside of the white lines [with] what he does from a conditioning standpoint and from a recovery standpoint, I would call that whole bucket the physiotherapeutic standpoint, there's nobody better," Gannon said.

Being a pro -- and keeping his longevity -- is all about the day-to-day preparation, Conner said. Hearing about the belief Gannon has in him had Conner a bit reflective.

"Some people may think that you can just roll it out on Sundays, but Monday through Saturday is so important," Conner said. "I understand how important that is. He just sees me working extra, sees me in the training room, sees me in the weight room, interacting with the guys."