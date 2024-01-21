Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions were the first team in the end zone in their divisional round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Jared Goff found wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Goff connected with Reynolds for a short pass in the back of the end zone to give Detroit a 10-3 edge with 12:33 remaining in the first half.

It was Reynolds' first career postseason touchdown. Goff was 9-of-10 for 60 yards and the touchdown pass on the Lions' 14-play scoring drive.