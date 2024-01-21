Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Just before halftime of the NFC divisional playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Bucs trailing 10-3, quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up with tight end Cade Otton in the corner of the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 apiece.

Mayfield connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a pass play of 27 yards in which he slipped a tackle by Ifeatu Melifonwu along the left sideline, and then a 29-yard gain in man coverage working against cornerback Cam Sutton, setting up Otton's scoring play with 19 seconds left.

That was the quickest 90-yard touchdown drive in a playoff game since the Green Bay Packers in the 2007 NFC Championship Game when Brett Favre threw a 90-yard touchdown to Donald Driver on the first play of a drive, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Evans and Mayfield struggled early on to connect, with an opening drive pass attempt for Evans tipped and intercepted by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to set up a Lions 23-yard field goal.

The Bucs had been within striking distance prior to their last-second score, but Mayfield overthrew Chris Godwin on a slant route on third-and-5 at the Detroit 32, and kicker Chase McLaughlin's 50-yard attempt bounced off the left upright.