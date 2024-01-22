        <
        >

          Bills up on Chiefs at halftime thanks to two Josh Allen TDs

          • Alaina Getzenberg, ESPNJan 21, 2024, 08:10 PM ET
            Close
              Alaina Getzenberg is a staff writer who covers the Buffalo Bills and the NFL. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. You can follow her via Twitter @agetzenberg.

          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' rushing attack got off to a hot start against the Kansas City Chiefs, so it was fitting for quarterback Josh Allen to punch the ball in the end zone for the first two touchdowns of the game to take a 17-13 lead over the Chiefs into halftime.

          The first touchdown came on Buffalo's second drive after the teams exchanged field goals on each of their first drives. Allen kept the ball himself at the Kansas City 5-yard line and rushed to the left into the end zone to get the score.

          For the second score, Allen blasted in from two yards out just before halftimre