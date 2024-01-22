Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' rushing attack got off to a hot start against the Kansas City Chiefs, so it was fitting for quarterback Josh Allen to punch the ball in the end zone for the first two touchdowns of the game to take a 17-13 lead over the Chiefs into halftime.

The first touchdown came on Buffalo's second drive after the teams exchanged field goals on each of their first drives. Allen kept the ball himself at the Kansas City 5-yard line and rushed to the left into the end zone to get the score.

For the second score, Allen blasted in from two yards out just before halftimre