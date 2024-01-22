Open Extended Reactions

A week after being eliminated in the NFC wild-card round, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce traveled to Buffalo to support his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The six-time Pro Bowler took in a tailgate outside of Highmark Stadium, interacting with Buffalo Bills fans before heading into the arena.

He was also side-by-side with Taylor Swift in a suite, the first time both have been spotted together during one of Travis' games this season.

Swift attended the Chiefs' wild-card game in Kansas City last week against the Miami Dolphins, a 26-7 victory. Kansas City is 7-3 when Swift is in attendance.

Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

Jason and Travis faced off in Super Bowl LVII last season, which the Chiefs won 38-35. They host the "New Heights Podcast" together, which has served as a space for Travis to talk about his relationship with Swift and, more recently, for Jason to add clarity about the rumors of his retirement from the NFL.

Jason and the Eagles defeated the Bills in Week 12, while the Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 14.

After Travis caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, cameras caught Jason celebrating in the suite shirtless with a beer in hand.