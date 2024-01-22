Deebo Samuel hauls in a short pass and drags tacklers, but has to leave the game with an injury. (0:16)

The San Francisco 49ers consider it "50-50" as to whether Deebo Samuel will be able to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel suffered a left shoulder injury in the first half of the Niners' victory over the Packers in the divisional round Saturday night. The star receiver did not play in the second half, but he told some members of the organization that he was "OK," sources told Schefter.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that he was uncertain about Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game, but one source -- when asked if he believed Samuel had a chance to play -- told Schefter, "Yes, I do."

Samuel, who missed two games earlier this season because of a shoulder injury, was scheduled to undergo medical testing Sunday. The Niners had not announced the results of those tests as of Monday morning.

The 49ers are hoping Samuel avoided an injury as severe as the hairline fracture he suffered in San Francisco's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Niners lost each of their next two games without Samuel, clearly missing the former All-Pro's presence. They averaged 7.1 yards per play with Samuel on the field during the regular season, but that number dropped to 5.7 yards per play when he was not on the field.

The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night in their third consecutive appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.