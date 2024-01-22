Jeff Saturday, Louis Riddick and Domonique Foxworth weigh in on who's to blame for the Eagles' late-season downfall. (2:27)

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Eagles are looking to revamp the defensive side of the ball after a disappointing showing in 2023 in which they allowed the third-most points per game during the regular season (25.2), ranked 30th in red zone and third-down defense, and yielded 35 passing touchdowns, second most in the league.

The Eagles are parting ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Matt Patricia, who took over as defensive play-caller late in the season, according to multiple reports.

Desai, 40, was hired by Philadelphia in February to replace Jonathan Gannon, who became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Nick Sirianni demoted Desai in favor of Patricia, 49, after blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in early December that dropped the Eagles to 10-3.

The change to Patricia, however, made things worse, as the defense yielded 30 points on average over its last four games, including 32 points in a wild-card playoff loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rivera, 62, served as Eagles linebackers coach under Andy Reid from 1999 to 2003 before stints as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2004-06) and Chargers (2008-10) and as head coach of the Carolina Panthers (2011-19) and Commanders (2020-23).

In his last year with the Chargers as defensive coordinator, his unit finished first in yards allowed (271.6 YPG) and 10th in points allowed (20.1).